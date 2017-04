May 5 Chariot Oil And Gas Ltd

* Mark Reid, Chief Financial Officer to step down from board and Julian Maurice-Williams to be promoted to acting CFO

* Board has reviewed all costs, including remuneration for all of its members

* Remuneration of all board members to be reduced by 50 pct

* Changes will realise a net cash saving of c. $1.5 mln over next year

* Changes will realise a net cash saving of c. $1.5 mln over next year

* Board has deemed it financially prudent to reduce its overall remuneration by 50 pct