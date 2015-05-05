BRIEF-Prometic completes filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application with U.S. FDA
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
May 5 CellaVision AB :
* Q1 operating profit 10.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.25 million) versus 7.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales increased by 20 percent to 51.8 million crowns versus 43.2 crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3900 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
* Says its net profit up 30.2 percent y/y at 557.5 million yuan ($80.86 million) in 2016
* Has sold its ten percent holding in Brilliant Hallmark for a consideration of four million shares of co