Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 5 TOBII
* Carnegie and ABG Sundal Collier (ABGSC) have exercised the over-allotment option to subscribe for 2,685,150 shares in Tobii
* The issue of the additional 2,685,150 new shares adds an additional approximately SEK 67 million in gross proceeds to Tobii Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)