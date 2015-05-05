(Refiles to add two last bullet points)

May 5 Frosta AG :

* Sales in the first four months of 2015 up 7 percent over the previous year

* Currently it is impossible to make a forecast for full year result

* Expects to further increase revenues in course of the year 2015

* Due to sharp increase in value of U.S. dollar against euro, prices of our main raw materials rise significantly; this impacts our gross profit and will need to be compensated by price increases