UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Basic Net SpA :
* Announced on Monday it started a share buy-back program
* Plans to repurchase ordinary shares of a nominal value of 0.52 euro ($0.5769) for a maximum total value of 2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources