BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 Nordjyske Bank A/S :
* Q1 net interest income 78 million Danish crowns ($11.66 million)versus 81.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net income 37.0 million crowns versus 38.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 38.8 million crowns versus 22.8 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 core earnings before payment to Indskydergarantifonden, impairments on loans etc, value adjustments and merger costs to be of about 330 million - 380 million crowns
* Impairment in 2015 is expected to be around 1.25 percent - though much depends on development in agricultural industry
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6902 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.