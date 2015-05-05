May 5 Nordjyske Bank A/S :

* Q1 net interest income 78 million Danish crowns ($11.66 million)versus 81.9 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net income 37.0 million crowns versus 38.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 38.8 million crowns versus 22.8 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 core earnings before payment to Indskydergarantifonden, impairments on loans etc, value adjustments and merger costs to be of about 330 million - 380 million crowns

* Impairment in 2015 is expected to be around 1.25 percent - though much depends on development in agricultural industry

