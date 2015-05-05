May 5 German Brokers AG :

* Sino-German Ecopark Handels- und Beratungs GmbH acquires equity stake of German Brokers AG amounting to 28.16 percent

* Sino-German Ecopark Handels- und Beratungs GmbH, has option to buy from sellers another block of shares of 19.23 percent for total price of 134,188 euros ($149,847)or to transfer this stake to certain third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)