BRIEF-Lbs Bina Group declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share
* Declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share (exempt from income tax) Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nWRNhy) Further company coverage:
May 5 German Brokers AG :
* Sino-German Ecopark Handels- und Beratungs GmbH acquires equity stake of German Brokers AG amounting to 28.16 percent
* Sino-German Ecopark Handels- und Beratungs GmbH, has option to buy from sellers another block of shares of 19.23 percent for total price of 134,188 euros ($149,847)or to transfer this stake to certain third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share (exempt from income tax) Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nWRNhy) Further company coverage:
April 5 Indian shares clocked a record closing high on Wednesday helped by a rally in auto and realty stocks, while investors awaited a central bank policy meet due this week.
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of share capital by way of preferential issue to government of India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: