May 5 Beni Stabili SpA :

* Beni Stabili signs framework agreement to extend and enhance the partnership with Telecom Italia

* Agreement to increase average maturity of lease agreements from the current 6.7 years to over 15 years in exchange for a 7.5 million reduction of existing leases

* Preliminary agreement for buy-back by Telecom Italia of two assets by year-end 2015 at a price in line with market values