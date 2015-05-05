BRIEF-Intelivideo says has completed a $5.6 mln round of funding
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Sino AG :
* Reports H1 result before tax of 298,000 euros ($333,491.80)
* Reports tax-exempt gross dividend of Tick-TS AG amounting to 501,000 euros
* H1 profit before tax thus amounts to 799,000 euros
* H1 profit after tax for the group is 760,000 euros or 0.33 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
LONDON, April 5 Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.