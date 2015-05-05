BRIEF-Intelivideo says has completed a $5.6 mln round of funding
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Beni Stabili SpA :
* Reports Q1 net rental revenue of 46.5 million euros ($52.04 million) versus 48.5 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBIT is 41.8 million euros versus 44.4 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net loss is 24.9 million euros versus loss of 49.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
LONDON, April 5 Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.