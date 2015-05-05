May 5 Euronext Nv :

* Euronext announces appointment of interim CEO

* Will be appointing Jos Dijsselhof as interim chief executive officer of Euronext N.V. with immediate effect

* Board and Dominique Cerutti have jointly decided for dominique to leave company immediately