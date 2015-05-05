BRIEF-Greenland Holdings' consortium wins PPP contracts worth 3.5 bln yuan in Ningbo city
* Says its consortium wins infrastructure PPP contracts worth totalling 3.5 billion yuan ($507.64 million) in Ningbo city
May 5 Euronext Nv :
* Euronext announces appointment of interim CEO
* Will be appointing Jos Dijsselhof as interim chief executive officer of Euronext N.V. with immediate effect
* Board and Dominique Cerutti have jointly decided for dominique to leave company immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 1.9 billion yuan ($275.57 million)
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Southeast Asian stock markets, barring the Philippines and Indonesia, ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors awaited a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. China's Foreign Ministry said President Xi Jinping would travel to the United States to meet President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida on April 6-7. The Philippine index extended gains into a third session to c