* Q1 sales rise a strong 17 pct to 92.8 million euros ($104.21 million)(previous year: 79.2 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA increases by 22 pct to 5.8 million euros (previous year: 4.8 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated income amounted to 2.7 million euros(previous year: 2.4 million euros)

* Forecast for current financial year is achieving a strong, 20 pct rise in sales, which are expected to come to 465 million euros

* FY 2015 consolidated income is predicted to increase to 15 million euros

* Planned for 2016 are a double digit rise in sales and profits exceeding that Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)