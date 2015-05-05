Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 5 Alstom SA :
* To supply three extra metros to line m2 in Lausanne
* Train sets for Lausanne consisting of two cars each to be identical to first 15 train sets delivered in October 2008
Source text: bit.ly/1E3Nzoc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, April 5 EU antitrust regulators approved on Wednesday ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell assets to address competition concerns
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies