May 5 RusHydro :
* Says approved share purchase agreement between JSC
Zagorskaya PSPP-2 and RusHydro and determined price of agreement
in amount of 9 billion roubles ($174.74 million)
* Says according to agreement JSC Zagorskaya PSPP-2 will
transfer to RusHydro no more than 9 billion ordinary shares to
be placed through private subscription
* Says approved share purchase agreement between JSC
Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP and RusHydro and determined price of
agreement in amount of no more than 17.11 billion roubles
* Under agreement JSC Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP will transfer to
RusHydro and RusHydro will purchase no more than 17,111,500,000
shares to be placed through private subscription
($1 = 51.5049 roubles)
