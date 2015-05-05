May 5 RusHydro :

* Says approved share purchase agreement between JSC Zagorskaya PSPP-2 and RusHydro and determined price of agreement in amount of 9 billion roubles ($174.74 million)

* Says according to agreement JSC Zagorskaya PSPP-2 will transfer to RusHydro no more than 9 billion ordinary shares to be placed through private subscription

* Says approved share purchase agreement between JSC Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP and RusHydro and determined price of agreement in amount of no more than 17.11 billion roubles

* Under agreement JSC Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP will transfer to RusHydro and RusHydro will purchase no more than 17,111,500,000 shares to be placed through private subscription Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.5049 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)