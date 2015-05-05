BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 Fynske Bank A/S :
* Q1 net income 16.3 million Danish crowns ($2.43 million) versus 24.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 7.8 million crowns versus 12.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 core earnings 23.4 million crowns versus 24.7 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2015 core earnings guidance unchanged and sees core earnings to be of about 80-85 million crowns
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.