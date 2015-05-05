May 5 Clean Technologies SA :

* Under reverse merger plan buys 100 percent stake in Florida Investments X Corp for 10.4 million zlotys ($2.9 million)

* On next general meeting of shareholders will vote new share issue to shareholders of Florida Investments X Corp

* Plans to complete reverse merger transaction within few weeks

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6033 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)