May 5 Clean Technologies SA :
* Under reverse merger plan buys 100 percent stake in Florida Investments X Corp for 10.4 million zlotys ($2.9 million)
* On next general meeting of shareholders will vote new share issue to shareholders of Florida Investments X Corp
* Plans to complete reverse merger transaction within few weeks
BRUSSELS, April 5 EU antitrust regulators blocked on Wednesday a joint bid by German cement producers HeidelbergCement and Schwenk for Cemex's Croatian business after the companies failed to address competition concerns.
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies