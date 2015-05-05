May 5 SSK Suomen Saastajien Kiinteistot Oyj :

* The change of SSK Suomen Säästäjien Kiinteistöt Oyj's name to Investors House Oyj will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from May 7

* The change of company code to INV and the share's trading code to INVEST will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from May 7

