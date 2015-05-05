BRIEF-Lbs Bina Group declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share
* Declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share (exempt from income tax)
May 5 Prime Minerals SA :
* To issue class B bonds with nominal value 250,000 zlotys ($69,359) each, 111 million zlotys in total, redemption deadline May 31

($1 = 3.6044 zlotys)
April 5 Indian shares clocked a record closing high on Wednesday helped by a rally in auto and realty stocks, while investors awaited a central bank policy meet due this week.
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of share capital by way of preferential issue to government of India