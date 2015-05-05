May 5 German Brokers AG :

* Says Heiko Lantzsch resigns from from board of directors effective May 5

* Supervisory board appointed Peng Pan with effect May 5, to the board

* Announces that chairman of supervisory board, Walter Blancke, will resign on June 4, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

