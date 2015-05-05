BRIEF-Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
May 5 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :
* Board of directors approves issue of "Vita 2018 4%" non convertible bonds
* Overall value of bonds is 1 million euros ($1.12 million)
* Interest rate is 4 percent, payable every six months
* Offer starts on May 14, 2015 and expiries on May 13, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 11.32 billion shillings versus 12.34 billion shillings year ago
* Martin Vial, who heads French state holding agency APE, tells Le Monde newspaper in an interview that APE could sell off more state holdings in companies or buy more stakes