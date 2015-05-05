May 5 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :

* Board of directors approves issue of "Vita 2018 4%" non convertible bonds

* Overall value of bonds is 1 million euros ($1.12 million)

* Interest rate is 4 percent, payable every six months

* Offer starts on May 14, 2015 and expiries on May 13, 2018