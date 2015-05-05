May 5 XXL ASA :

* Says XIN Holding Guernsey Limited contemplates sale of approximately 19.4 million shares in XXL ASA, representing 14 pct of share capital and voting rights.

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited owns 38,865,041 shares in XXL, representing 28.1 pct of the share capital and voting rights in the company.

* Says XIN Holding Guernsey Limited has engaged ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA and Goldman Sachs International as bookrunners in the sale.

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited is represented by Anders Misund on the board of directors of XXL.

* Says a further announcement will be made following pricing of the sale.