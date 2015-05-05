UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 XXL ASA :
* Says XIN Holding Guernsey Limited contemplates sale of approximately 19.4 million shares in XXL ASA, representing 14 pct of share capital and voting rights.
* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited owns 38,865,041 shares in XXL, representing 28.1 pct of the share capital and voting rights in the company.
* Says XIN Holding Guernsey Limited has engaged ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA and Goldman Sachs International as bookrunners in the sale.
* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited is represented by Anders Misund on the board of directors of XXL.
* Says a further announcement will be made following pricing of the sale. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources