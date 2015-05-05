BRIEF-Intelivideo says has completed a $5.6 mln round of funding
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Coface SA :
* Q1 operating income rise by 6.1 percent
* Q1 net income group share rises by 10.7 percent
* Q1 revenue rises by 5.3 percent to 389.6 million euros ($436.2 million) compared with Q1 of 2014 (up 2.3 percent at constant scope and exchange rates)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
LONDON, April 5 Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.