BRIEF-Intelivideo says has completed a $5.6 mln round of funding
Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors
May 5 Home Invest Belgium NV :
* Reports Q1 distributable result of 0.90 euro per share, an increase by 7.6 percent
* Says total value of the shareholders' equity on March 31 amounts to 202.0 million euros ($225.86 million) compared to 208.2 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014
* Net asset value on March 31 is 64.16 euro per share, in comparison with 66.15 euro per share at the closing of the financial year
* Distributable result on March 31 rises by 11.3 percent to 2.84 million euros from 2.55 million euros on March 31, 2014
* Says full year 2014 gross dividend of 3.75 euro per share is payable as of May 15

($1 = 0.8944 euros)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
LONDON, April 5 Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.