May 5 Erytech Pharma SA :

* During Q1 of fiscal year 2015, Erytech did not report any income from activities

* Ended Q1 of 2015 with a cash balance of 34.0 million euros ($38.0 million)

* Says cash position was 37.0 million euros at end of 2014

