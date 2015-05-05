BRIEF-Intelivideo says has completed a $5.6 mln round of funding
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Icade SA :
* Says commercial property backlog on March 31 had increased by 10.7 pct compared with March 31, 2014
* Says housing backlog stood at 831.2 million euros ($929.9 million) as at March 31, slight up compared with December 31, 2014
* Says at March 31 net reservations of new homes and plots of building land had increased by 5.8 pct in volume versus previous year, to reach 746 reservations
Source text: bit.ly/1JOhAzm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
LONDON, April 5 Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.