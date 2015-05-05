May 5 Netbooster SA :

* In first three months of 2015, Netbooster recorded an increase in EBITDA at 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million), up from 0.7 million euros in same period 2014 (up 29 pct)

* Management has set an EBITDA target of 5.5 million euros to 6.0 million euros for 2015

