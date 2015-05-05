BRIEF-Nation Media Group reports FY pre-tax profit 1.69 bln shillings
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 11.32 billion shillings versus 12.34 billion shillings year ago
May 5 Netbooster SA :
* In first three months of 2015, Netbooster recorded an increase in EBITDA at 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million), up from 0.7 million euros in same period 2014 (up 29 pct)
* Management has set an EBITDA target of 5.5 million euros to 6.0 million euros for 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 11.32 billion shillings versus 12.34 billion shillings year ago
* Martin Vial, who heads French state holding agency APE, tells Le Monde newspaper in an interview that APE could sell off more state holdings in companies or buy more stakes
* Appointed Lim Sze Yean as chief financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nD9CR5) Further company coverage: