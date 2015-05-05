UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 VM Materiaux SA :
* Q1 revenue 136.9 million euros ($153.20 million) versus 146.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1zKoUZI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources