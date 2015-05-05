BRIEF-Nation Media Group reports FY pre-tax profit 1.69 bln shillings
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 11.32 billion shillings versus 12.34 billion shillings year ago
May 5 Prismaflex International SA :
* Reports full year 2014/2015 revenue of 48.6 million euros ($54.37 million) versus 59.2 million euros a year ago
* Q4 2014/2015 revenue is 12.12 million euros versus 17.8 million euros a year ago
* Sees 2014/2015 current operating income stable Source text: bit.ly/1PlS4A6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 11.32 billion shillings versus 12.34 billion shillings year ago
* Martin Vial, who heads French state holding agency APE, tells Le Monde newspaper in an interview that APE could sell off more state holdings in companies or buy more stakes
* Appointed Lim Sze Yean as chief financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nD9CR5) Further company coverage: