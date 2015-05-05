BRIEF-Panera Bread and JAB announce definitive merger agreement
* Panera Bread Co says in fiscal Q1 2017, company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3 percent compared to the same period in fiscal 2016
May 5 Capgemini SA :
* Has implemented a new equipment and supply online ordering system for Domino's Pizza Inc franchisees
* Patterson-UTI Energy - for month of March 2017, company had an average of 88 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada
BRUSSELS, April 5 EU antitrust regulators blocked on Wednesday a joint bid by German cement producers HeidelbergCement and Schwenk for Cemex's Croatian business after the companies failed to address competition concerns.