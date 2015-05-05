BRIEF-Northeast Pharma returns to profit in 2016, plans share placement, tech upgrade
* Says it returns to net profit of 23.8 million yuan ($3.45 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 384.4 million yuan year ago
May 5 Poxel SA :
* Says no revenue was reported for first quarter of 2015
* Cash position at March 31 was 33 million euros ($36.92 million), including 26.8 million euros results of IPO realized in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 5 Acorda Therapeutics Inc will cut nearly 20 percent of its workforce as part of a cost reduction plan, the company said on Wednesday, less than a week after losing certain patents for its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Ampyra.