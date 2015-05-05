May 5 Aeroports de Paris SA :

* Aeroports de Paris and its consortium enter into exclusive negotiations for public-private partnership contract relating to operation of Tananarive and Nosy Be airports, in Madagascar

* Says next steps consist of negotiating partnership agreement, then financial closing necessary to entry into force of concession

* In negotiations in consortium with Bouygues Batiment International, Colas Madagascar and Meridiam

