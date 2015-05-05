Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 5 Le Noble Age SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 126.5 million euros ($141.7 million) versus 90.4 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1FNmf28 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 5 Acorda Therapeutics Inc will cut nearly 20 percent of its workforce as part of a cost reduction plan, the company said on Wednesday, less than a week after losing certain patents for its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Ampyra.
* Says resignation of Kilaru Gopi Krishna as a director and the managing director of the company Source text: http://bit.ly/2nWKne8 Further company coverage: