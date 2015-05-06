UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
* Anheuser-Busch InBev reports first quarter 2015 results
* Revenue grew by 6.2% in the quarter, with revenue per Hl growth of 7.5%
* EBITDA grew by 11.1% to 3 967 million USD with a margin expansion of 170 bps,
* Q1 total volumes declined by 1.2%, with our own beer volumes down by 1.0%
* Q1 normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev was 2294 million USD in 1Q15 compared to 1416 million USD in 1Q14 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.