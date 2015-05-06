May 6 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

* Anheuser-Busch InBev reports first quarter 2015 results

* Revenue grew by 6.2% in the quarter, with revenue per Hl growth of 7.5%

* EBITDA grew by 11.1% to 3 967 million USD with a margin expansion of 170 bps,

* Q1 total volumes declined by 1.2%, with our own beer volumes down by 1.0%

* Q1 normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev was 2294 million USD in 1Q15 compared to 1416 million USD in 1Q14 Further company coverage: