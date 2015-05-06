BRIEF-Qingdao investment firm raises 5 pct stake in Hangzhou Tian-Mu-Shan Pharmaceutical Enterprise
March 28 Hangzhou Tian-Mu-Shan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co., Ltd.:
May 6 Lundbeck :
* Kåre Schultz has been appointed new president and CEO of Lundbeck
* Schultz will take up his new position on May 20
* Lundbeck's future president and CEO has been president and COO of Novo Nordisk A/S since Jan. 2014
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.7 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment