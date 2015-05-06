May 6 Polytec Holding AG :

* Group sales increased by 32.1 pct to 155.8 million euros ($175.01 million) in Q1 of 2015

* Group EBIT more than doubled in first three months of 2015 to 8.8 million euros

* Q1 net profit of 5.9 million euros (Q1 2014: 3.2 million euros)

* Forecasts consolidated sales of more than 600 million euros for complete fiscal year 2015

* FY 2015 earnings figures should improve significantly, despite restructuring costs in composite business unit