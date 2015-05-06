May 6 Nio Inc :

* During the month of April 2015, Nio's iGaming sites Betspin.com and Guts.com has continued to increase its customer base

* Says total active real money players for three months period February-April 2015 were 32,446

* Says as of April 30, total registered users were 153,469 Source text for Eikon:

