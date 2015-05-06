Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Nio Inc :
* During the month of April 2015, Nio's iGaming sites Betspin.com and Guts.com has continued to increase its customer base
* Says total active real money players for three months period February-April 2015 were 32,446
* Says as of April 30, total registered users were 153,469 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order