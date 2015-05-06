May 6 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab

* Sobi CEO says new EBITA profit guidance for 2015 should be seen as clarification, not raise

* Sobi expects 2015 EBITA to be in range of 300-400 mln SEK

* Previous guidance was for 2015 EBITA in line with adjusted 2014 level of 307 mln SEK