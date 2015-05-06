May 6 Comptel Oyj :

* Says received significant order from mobile operator in Eurasia

* The 3-year contract is a continuation of an existing customer relationship between the companies

* The deal exceeding 1.9 million euros ($2.13 million) consists of FlowOne Fulfillment, Data Refinery EventLink and Monetizer Policy and Charging Control software licenses and related services

