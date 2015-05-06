May 6 Hsbc Holdings Plc :
* Sale of UK probate services business
* Agreed to sell its UK probate services business to
Simplify Channel Ltd
* As part of sale, up to 73 employees will transfer from
hsbc to Simplify together with relevant business information
* In addition to sale, HSBC Trust Company (UK) Ltd has also
entered into a referral agreement with Simplify for UK customers
requiring probate support
* Transaction is expected to complete in Q4 of 2015
* There are no other assets being transferred as part of
this transaction
