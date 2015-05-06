May 6 ViiV Healthcare Ltd (IPO-VIHL.L):

* Begins phase III programme with dolutegravir/rilpivirine combination for HIV maintenance therapy

* Will evaluate efficacy, safety, and tolerability of switching to dolutegravir plus rilpivirine from current INI-,NNRTI-, or PI-based antiretroviral regimen in HIV-1-infected adults who are virologically suppressed

* Primary endpoint is proportion of patients with plasma HIV-1 rna <50 copies per milliliter (c/ml) at week 48