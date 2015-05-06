May 6 Miba AG

* Consolidated revenue up by almost 10 percent to 669.3 million euros ($750.69 million) in past fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2014, to Jan. 31, 2015)

* FY EBIT rose to 81.9 million euros (Feb. 1, 2014, to Jan. 31, 2015)

* Outlook for first half of 2015-2016 is cautiously optimistic

* Is still expecting especially U.S. and China to be main success drivers in next few years