May 6 Carillion Plc

* Trading in year to date is in line with our expectations

* Group expects to deliver revenue growth in 2015, with margins and cash flow in line with guidance we gave when we announced our full-year results for 2014

* New orders in 2015 have increased revenue visibility for current year to over 90 per cent