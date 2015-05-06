UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
May 6 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Ryanair announces agreement with Sabre
* Ryanair's fares and ancillary products will be available on Sabre from beginning of June 2015 Further company coverage:
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.