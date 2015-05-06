BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent to set up JV with partners for parking lot project
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
May 6 Docdata NV :
* Says its subsidiary IAI Industrial Systems B.V. will supply a system to the government printing works of South Africa
* IAI industrial systems to supply sheetmaster flex system
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 185 percent to 233 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (1.1 million yuan)