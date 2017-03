May 6 National Express Group Plc

* Made a good start to year with revenue up 4% (in constant currency) and we are on track to deliver our profit and cash expectations for year.

* All divisions have delivered revenue growth, supported by rising passenger demand.

* Growth in revenue across all divisions with passenger volumes up 2%

* Group profit ahead year-on-year after adjusting for one-off costs of adverse weather in north america

* Will review our dividend policy as year progresses

* On track to deliver board's expectations for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: