May 6 Crh Plc

* Delivery in line with expectations; sales from continuing operations up 2.5 pct

* Continued momentum in Americas, with sales from continuing operations up 8 pct

* Europe slightly behind a tough prior year comparative; sales from continuing operations down 2 pct

* Divestment proceeds of eur 0.54 billion in first four months of 2015

* EBITDA from continuing operations expected to be close to 10 pct ahead of last year constant FX

* EBITDA from continuing operations in H2 expected to be ahead of last year