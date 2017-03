May 6 Boohoo.Com Plc

* Uk up 33%, rest of europe up 39% (47% cer), rest of world up 7% (16% cer)

* Adjusted ebitda £14.1m, 10.1% of revenue

* Profit before tax 11,068 mln stg up 3%

* Overall, business continues to trade in line with management's expectations

* We have seen a good start to new financial year with improved momentum in uk