May 6 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Q1 EBIT totalled 161 million Swedish crowns ($19.37 million) adjusted for costs in
connection to listing versus 121 million crowns years ago
* Q1 total revenue increased by 40 percent to 499 million crowns versus 358 million crowns
year ago
* Q1 profit before tax amounted to 52 million crowns, adjusted for costs in connection to
listing, versus 50 million crowns year ago
* Q1 total capital ratio increased to 17.13 percent versus 9.18 percent year ago
* Says target remains unchanged with an expected portfolio acquisition volume in line with,
or higher than previous years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3138 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)