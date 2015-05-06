May 6 Ambu A/S :

* Q2 2014/15 revenue 483 million Danish crowns ($72.78 million) versus 403 million crowns year ago

* Q2 2014/15 EBIT 48 million crowns versus 47 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for year is adjusted

* Says outlook is now of growth in local currencies of about 8-8.5 pct as opposed to 7-8 pct

* Sees EBIT margin of about 12 pct as opposed to 12.5 pct

($1 = 6.6360 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)