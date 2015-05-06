May 6 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Says dialog semiconductor and foxconn technology group's shunsin technology intends to establish sensor joint venture with dyna image taiwan

* Says strategic partnership to accelerate dialog's entrance to china's fast-growing consumer markets

* Says to purchase a 40% stake in dyna image, a wholly owned subsidiary of lite-on semiconductor

* Says shunsin technology holdings limited, a foxconn subsidiary, plan to also take an equity position in dyna image